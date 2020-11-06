Rachel Maddow Announces She Will Quarantine Amid 2020 Election Drama After Close Contact Tests Positive for Covid
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow announced she would not be participating in any further election coverage on the network in the near future, and instead will quarantine following a “close contact” testing positive for the coronavirus.
“Everything happens at once,” Maddow began, in a note posted on her Twitter account Friday evening.
“I have had a close contact test positive for COVID — I’ve tested negative thus far, but will be at home quarantining ‘ill it’s safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk,” she explained in a post on Twitter.
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) November 6, 2020
“You will be in good hands tonight with Nicolle [Wallace] and Joy [Reid] and Brian [Williams] and the Great and Good Mr. [Steve] Kornacki and the whole MSNBC crew.”
“See you soon! Wishing everyone patience and calm; may these remarkable time nrong the best in all of us,” the MSNBC host concluded.
Other high-profile cable news anchors have had to go into quarantine during the Covid-19 pandemic, Most notable among them, CNN’s Brooke Baldwin and CNN host Chris Cuomo were both infected by the virus over the summer and have recovered from the coronavirus.
