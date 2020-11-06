MSNBC host Rachel Maddow announced she would not be participating in any further election coverage on the network in the near future, and instead will quarantine following a “close contact” testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Everything happens at once,” Maddow began, in a note posted on her Twitter account Friday evening.

“I have had a close contact test positive for COVID — I’ve tested negative thus far, but will be at home quarantining ‘ill it’s safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk,” she explained in a post on Twitter.

“You will be in good hands tonight with Nicolle [Wallace] and Joy [Reid] and Brian [Williams] and the Great and Good Mr. [Steve] Kornacki and the whole MSNBC crew.”

“See you soon! Wishing everyone patience and calm; may these remarkable time nrong the best in all of us,” the MSNBC host concluded.

Other high-profile cable news anchors have had to go into quarantine during the Covid-19 pandemic, Most notable among them, CNN’s Brooke Baldwin and CNN host Chris Cuomo were both infected by the virus over the summer and have recovered from the coronavirus.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]