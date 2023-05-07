BREAKING: Authorities Identify Allen, TX Mall Shooting Suspect

Authorities have named Mauricio Garcia as the suspect who killed eight people and wounded seven others at a mall outlet in Allen, Texas.

Garcia, reportedly a 33 year old Dallas resident, was identified by law enforcement sources who named him as the gunman to the media. The shooter was described as dressed in “tactical” gear and armed with an AR-15 style rifle, and his assault on the crowd ended when he was neutralized by responding officers.

The Allen Police Department put out a statement earlier today with an update on the condition of the wounded.

This news is breaking and will be updated.

