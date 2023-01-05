Alyssa Farah Griffin Blames Fox News for Propping Up McCarthy Speaker Opponents: ‘You Created This. You Own It’

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin blamed Fox News for propping up opponents of Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House Speaker.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, McCarthy failed on six ballots to get the necessary 218 votes to get the gavel. With only 222 Republicans in the House, McCarthy cannot afford to lose more than four of them. A seventh ballot is set to occur on Thursday at noon.

Thursday’s The View played a clip of Lauren Boebert, one of the 20 Republicans opposed to McCarthy, dueling on Wednesday evening with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, a McCarthy supporter, over the Speaker battle. Boebert said she will not give in to McCarthy.

Griffin blamed Hannity, Fox News, and conservative media for contributing to the problem.

“I say a big boohoo to Sean Hannity. Fox News and the right-wing media created Lauren Boebert. They featured her on air, they’ve turned her into a star, so now she’s weaponizing that power,” she said.

“And it honestly kind of reminded me of when Hannity before Jan. 6 had people on his airwaves spreading election lies, waving affidavits of alleged voter fraud and then after Jan. 6 saying, we need to stop with these election lies. We need to, you know, not be spreading that anymore,” continued Griffin. “You created this. You own it. That’s the reason the Republican House is in chaos right now and we can’t get a government majority.”

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com