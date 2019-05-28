Justin Amash‘s lengthy town hall tonight defending his impeachment stance and getting into it with some disappointed Republicans also included the Michigan congressman taking a shot at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy responded to Amash’s initial tweets by saying he wants attention and votes with Nancy Pelosi a lot. Amash responded by saying “everyone knows he’s lying.”

In a clip aired on MSNBC tonight, Amash said at his town hall anyone who reads Volume II of the Mueller report “will be appalled.”

“You see countries around the world where people do not respect the rule of law and they don’t care about the character of their leaders,” he continued. “They don’t care about the ethics of their leaders. And in these countries, all that matters is your person is in power and as long as your person’s in power, that person is allowed to do whatever they want.”

And at one point he brought up McCarthy again:

You saw what happened to me from our so-called leader, Kevin McCarthy. I read the Mueller report, I’m sure he did not read it. I stated what it actually says and he resorted to ad hominem attacks and other various attacks that have nothing to do with the Mueller report. This is the kind of ‘leadership’ that we now have in Congress.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com