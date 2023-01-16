‘Amateur Hour!’ Joe Scarborough Goes OFF on Biden Administration ‘Bumbling and Stumbling’ on Classified Docs

Joe Scarborough led a tough love-style conversation on the set of Morning Joe Monday morning in which the Biden administration was called out for apparent mistakes made over their handling of classified documents found at the residence of President Joe Biden.

News broke Saturday that more classified documents were found at Biden’s Delaware home this week, confirmed by a statement from White House counsel Richard Sauber. This came after repeated comments from White House officials that a thorough search for secure documents from Biden’s time as Vice President had been completed. Turns out? It was not.

Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski seemed aghast at the sheer incompetence of how the Biden White House handled the story of classified documents, portraying them as “bumbling and stumbling” keystone cops. “It’s the drip, drip, drip that’s the problem right now. It’s a story they can’t totally seem to get their arms around,” Scarborough said.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was an indirect recipient of the morning show criticism, but mainly for her understandable disinclination to discuss the matter at the behest of Biden’s lawyers. Instead, Scarborough opined, Admiral John Kirby should be brought in to lead the press briefings on the matter as he is more familiar with national security issues suggested by these documents.”

“By stumbling and bumbling around, by not getting their timeline right, by still saying, — we just showed a graphic that says — ‘an unknown number of documents found in Biden’s garage.’ No more unknown. No more unknowns,” Scarborough said.

“At this stage, we’re two months in. They need to clean this up. They need to get, you know, amateur hour is over. They need complete transparency, and they just mishandled it from day one because I’m only saying it because it’s true.”

Jonathan Lemire and Al Sharpton each offered their insights during this segment as well.

Watch above via MSNBC.

