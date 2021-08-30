American Citizen Still in Afghanistan Speaks With Chris Cuomo After U.S. Withdraws: ‘How Will They Help Me Now When No One Is Here?’

On Monday, Chris Cuomo interviewed a United States citizen who remains stranded in Afghanistan after the last American soldiers withdrew from the country on Monday.

The CNN host said that “Sara” (not her real name) is a former interpreter for the U.S. military, and has been trying to get several families out of the country.

“I just found out that they left, and I was just silent for a while,” said Sara. “And I just went, walked around the rooms, and I saw the young kids are sleeping and they have no clue what happened this morning, that the last flight is gone and we’re left behind.”

She told Cuomo, “It’s heartbreaking. I just don’t even know what to say to you. Whoever was trying to help me and support me, even they did not tell me that… this was the last flight. So I still had hope that we would leave. If not all of them, at least some kids and some mothers who had disabled kids. I had hope for them.”

The return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan puts women in particular danger. Until being ousted from power in 2001, the Taliban had barred women from getting an education and from working.

“I just can’t believe no one told me this was the last flight,” said Sara.

Cuomo asked, “What is your biggest fear now?”

“Am I safe?” she replied. “Now the question is my life. Are these people safe? I don’t even think they’re safe because they are in my house.”

She said the fact she was an interpreter for the U.S. military puts her, and those she is with, at risk.

“I went to so many different missions with military, so many different missions in different provinces,” she said. “I never had that heartbeat like I have it today, this morning, when they told me the Americans left. They left us to whom? To those people who were always wanting to kill us? And now I am by myself here with 37 people. This is my fear, that if Americans could not help me when they were on the ground, how will they help me now when no one is here? That’s my question.”

Watch above via CNN.

