An Ohio Police Chief Says Patrols Cut Back Due to Gas Prices: ‘We’re Getting Strapped Here’

An Ohio police chief says patrols are being cut back for his officers in response to rising gas prices.

Appearing on Fox & Friends on Wednesday, South Zanesville Police Chief Mark Ross described the “stationary patrols” his officers are doing more and more as the department deals with budget issues made worse by record inflation and gas prices soaring.

“A stationary patrol is where an officer would be in an area where he believes it would be more visible to the community, like a parking lot that is near the road or in a residential area where he’s visible through high traffic,” Ross said. Police are being encouraged to “turn off the car a little bit and save a little gas” as the department borrows funds meant for new equipment to pay for gas costs, the chief added.

These high visibility areas allow for the community to see their officers policing, but scaling back normal patrols presents safety concerns, Ross said.

“We’re not as visible as we normally want to be. We’d like to move around through our village and let people see us,” he told Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy.

One benefit, the chief acknowledged, is that more foot patrols have led to more direct interactions with the community.

“That’s one thing about our community. They love to see the police. They are pro-police here. They love to see us coming into their stores, talk to the owners. Talk with the people that are patronizing the stores and having a good connection with our public,” he explained.

It is not sustainable, however, the chief said, revealing if things continue as they are, the department will definitely go over budget as they’ve blown through much of it already. The fact that everyday Americans are also economically suffering from inflation hitting the gas pump, grocery bills, and more also makes the idea of asking for more tax dollars near impossible, Ross said.

I mean, economically we’re getting strapped here. People are paying more on groceries, paying more on the traveling to and from work. And when you go to them and ask them for more money off their property taxes, they are going to turn it down. They are going to have to look at what is important to them. I understand security is important for the people, but they are also looking at their budgets and how it is straining them.

Ross is one of numerous law enforcement officers to highlight how gas prices are negatively affecting the ability to fulfill their job duties. Local Florida affiliate WPTV News, for instance, talked with law enforcement officials this year, with some warning some equipment, like helicopters, could be used less with soaring gas prices. Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said then discussions were being had about cutting back on “proactive controls” in the face of unexpected gas hikes.

