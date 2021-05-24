Ana Navarro and Joe Kennedy Battle Over Whether Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Too Much Media ‘Oxygen’: ‘How Do You Not Talk About’ Her?

CNN commentators Ana Navarro and Joe Kennedy got into it on Monday over whether the media is giving Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) too much attention and oxygen.

Greene recently made an on-its-face ridiculous comparison between mask mandates and Nazi Germany. Greene doubled down, while a smattering of Republican colleagues have called her out.

Navarro went on a tear against Greene and asked how House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy could “possibly stay silent” in the face of this nonsense.

“If you stand with Israel, you have got to denounce — get up and find your backbone, among other parts — and denounce and condemn these horrific, unacceptable statements by this heap of steaming trash that has been elected to Congress from Georgia,” she said.

Kennedy, a former U.S. congressman, agreed that Greene’s comments are “disgusting” and said she “demeans democracy,” but went on to say, “We also can reject them and not give her the oxygen that continues to feed this machine.”

Navarro said she disagrees and argued, “I don’t think we have the option of not giving it oxygen and not talking about it. And I’m going to get mad and I’m going to get outraged every time she says something racist and bigoted and stupid and divisive and hostile to Americans and to other human beings.”

“I didn’t say you don’t address it,” Kennedy responded. “I just said, you don’t continue to feed at the oxygen that she then uses to raise millions of dollars.”

“How do you not give it oxygen unless you’re talking about it on TV?” Navarro asked. “How do you talk about it on TV and address it without giving it media attention and oxygen?… I’m using oxygen right now that talk about it. How do you not talk about it? I wish I could ignore her. Believe me.”

“Ma’am, because you can address the substance of her comments that are disgusting,” Kennedy said, “without basis, without merit, reject them, and then not spend hours a day debating them, where she is able to increase her media profile.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]