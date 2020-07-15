Ana Navarro ripped Ivanka Trump’s Twitter promotion of Goya products, saying the White House senior adviser has “broken ethics” and should resign on CNN Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday night, Ivanka tweeted a photo of herself holding a can of beans in support of Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue, who faced backlash and boycotts for supporting President Donald Trump. She wrote, “If it’s Goya, it has to be good. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno.”

“I believe in freedom of expression,” Navarro said to CNN’s Brianna Keilar. “…Except if you are a senior adviser at the White House, except if you are a member of the administration because there’s a law where people cannot use their platform, cannot use their jobs, the government-paid jobs to help any sort of brand or any company. It is a law. She has broken ethics. She’s broken regulations, she’s broken a law by doing that. I know that when your last name is Trump you are very used to breaking laws.”

The federal law Navarro is referring to states, “An employee shall not use his public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity.”

“Let me tell you another thing she did. She broke cocina Latina laws,” Navarro said jokingly. “I don’t know anyone dressing in white silk to cook a can of black beans. That in itself makes no sense. And so here’s my thing. Look, you’re breaking a law. If you want to be supportive of Goya, or any other company, then quit your job. Do us all a favor and quit your job because you’re not very effective at your job anyway.”

“She holds a can of beans with the same familiarity her father holds a bible,” Navarro continued. “They don’t know what they’re doing.”

Watch above, via CNN.

