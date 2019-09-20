Ana Navarro and Meghan McCain collided Friday on The View during a debate on the U.S. intelligence official who blew the whistle on President Donald Trump.

In a heated show-opening clash, McCain and Navarro got into it over the whistleblower’s actions, and whether they differ from those of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

“There’s a lot of liberals who are okay with Julian Assange releasing Hillary‘s emails,” McCain said. “Okay. He’s a ‘whistleblower.’ I called him a cyberterrorist. And now at the same time, those same people are screaming bloody murder right now about this whistleblower. I think all interference from a foreign country in our election — all of it — is bad and should be condemned. And you can’t play party politics with this, and there’s a lot of people on the left who are doing that with Julian Assange.”

Later in the segment, Navarro said, “I have a problem with both. But what I see as the difference though — if we don’t talk about it, and I think if there is no public pressure, they’d like for it to go away.”

“I don’t want it to go away,” McCain said.

“I’m not talking about you. I’m talking about the administration, the people that are actually impacted by this.”

“All Americans are impacted by this!” McCain shot back.

“I’m talking about the administration!” Navarro replied. “I’m talking about sending Rudy Giuliani out to distract us! I’m talking about telling us yesterday … Stephen Miller is actually dating a human being and not an inflatable. To distract us.”

“I don’t know what that means,” McCain said after the audience laughed.

Navarro then seemed to chide McCain over her “sense of humor.”

The skirmish continued with the rest of the panel. Then, Navarro and McCain got into it again. With the two speaking at the same time, McCain said to Navarro “Excuse me!” in order to clarify an earlier point she’d made. Navarro then made a comment McCain could not hear. McCain asked Navarro to repeat herself. The response?

“I said, don’t scream at me. I’m two feet away!”

The show went to break with McCain fuming at Navarro — a Friday View regular making her first appearance of the new season.

“That’s so rude, Ana,” McCain said. “Welcome back.”

Watch above, via ABC.

