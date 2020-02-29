The conversation on the CNN election night panel briefly touched on Tulsi Gabbard tonight amid conversation about decisions candidates will need to make after South Carolina and leading into Super Tuesday.

Former candidate Andrew Yang said at one point, “One thing, though, is that if there is someone having — like, Tulsi Gabbard could be having an event right now, no one’s going to cover it.”

Terry McAuliffe asked why Gabbard’s still in the race.

“I think she’s running for different reasons than many other candidates,” Yang said. “She already said she’s not running for Congress anymore. She’s got a different agenda.”

As other panelists asked what the agenda is, Anderson Cooper remarked, “What’s the agenda? To be a Fox contributor, isn’t it? I mean, I don’t have any information, I’m just assuming — that’s where she appears.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

