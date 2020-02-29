A campaign that badly needed good news got some on Saturday night — as former vice president Joe Biden romped in the South Carolina primary with possibly more than a 30-point margin of victory. After the race was called, a jovial Biden set his sights squarely on the race’s frontrunner, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Speaking before a sizable gathering of supporters in Columbia, S.C., the former vice president took a number of veiled, but clear shots at Sanders.

“If the Democrats want a nominee who’s a Democrat — a life-long Democrat, a proud Democrat, an Obama-Biden Democrat, then join us!” Biden said, to rousing cheers.

If it wasn’t clear enough, the former vice president went on to drop a word central to the Sanders campaign.

“Folks, win big or lose, that’s the choice,” he said. “Most Americans don’t want the promise of revolution. They want more than promises. They want results.”

The former vice president added, “Talk is cheap. False promises are deceptive. And talk about revolution and change in anyone’s life, we need real changes right now.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]