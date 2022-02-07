GOP Congressman Who Compared Capitol Riot Scenes to a ‘Normal Tourist Visit’ Slams Politicians Who ‘Side with Criminals’

The congressman who infamously likened the scenes from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to a “normal tourist visit” ripped officeholders who “side with criminals” during a floor speech on Monday night.

“You know, if you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from January 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit,” said Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) during a committee hearing in May.

On that day, scores of police officers were injured trying to protect the Capitol and restore order when a mob of Donald Trump supporters attempted to thwart the certification of the 2020 presidential election. One officer died of a stroke the next day after he was sprayed by a rioter with an unknown substance on Jan. 6.

After citing rising crime in places across the United States, Clyde slammed people in office who he said “side with criminals.”

“Any act of criminal violence is an assault on justice, which is why we must provide our brave men and women in blue with community support, the resources, and especially the political backing needed to adequately respond to surging crime across the nation,” he said.

“Those in political office show both ignorance and cowardice when they side with criminals, and thereby undermine the authority of those who serve and protect. May God bless our courageous law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line each and every day.”

Clyde was widely criticized for his remarks in May, and weeks later he was directly called out by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) during a committee hearing. Raskin read Clyde’s “normal tourist visit” remark back to him.

“Those are your words,” Raskin said.

“And I stand by that exact statement as I said it,” Clyde responded.

