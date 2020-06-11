New York Governor Andrew Cuomo objected to the idea of removing statues of Christopher Columbus in the midst of continued unrest over the death of George Floyd.

During his daily press conference on Thursday, Cuomo was asked if it is time to remove New York City’s statue of the Italian explorer. The governor rejected the idea, saying that while he acknowledges that controversy attached to Columbus’ legacy, the explorer is still a figure of pride for Italian Americans.

“I understand the dialogue that’s been going on for a number of years, [but] the Christopher Columbus statue in some way represents the Italian American legacy in this country and the Italian American contribution in this country,” Cuomo said. “The statue has come to represent and signify and appreciation for the Italian American contribution to New York. For that reason, I support it.”

As Floyd’s death continues to spark calls for racial justice, there has been a resurgence of vandalism and protests against public statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures tied to the United States’ past with slavery and racism. Statues of Columbus have also been targeted by demonstrators who’ve condemned him for brutally mistreating the Native Americans he encountered, and for the oppression he facilitated with his role in the New World’s colonization.

Watch above.

