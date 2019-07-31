Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang broke the fourth wall on Wednesday night when he used his closing statement at the CNN debate to decry the reality-show pageantry of American politics.

As he delivered his final statement for the night, Yang began by lamenting how pundits at the last Democratic debate focused more on his lack of a tie than on his poll numbers or policy positions.

“Instead of automation in our future,” Yang said. “We’re up here with make-up on our faces and our rehearsed attack lines, playing roles in this reality TV show. It’s one reason why we elected a reality TV star as our president.”

“We need to be laser focussed on solving the real challenges of today,” Yang said as he pivoted to his proposal of giving families a “freedom dividend” of $1,000 a month.

“If you care more about your family and your kids than my neckwear,” Yang concluded, “enter your zipcode and see what $1,000 a month would mean to your community.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com