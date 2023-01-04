Andy Cohen Drops F Bomb On Air While Condemning ‘Gross’ Celebrity Death Trend on TikTok

Andy Cohen got bleeped on his Bravo show after his impassioned denouncing of a recent TikTok trend involving false claims about celebrity deaths.

Days after regrettably going sober for CNN’s New Years Eve special, Cohen was hosting Watch What Happens Live when he arrived at his “Jackhole of the Day” segment. In it, Cohen called out the celebrity death prank wherein kids tell their family that their favorite celebrity suddenly died, then secretly record the reactions and upload them to TikTok.

Cohen claimed he was taking issue with the trend because “for the last two weeks, people have been sending me videos of their loved ones being told I’m dead.”

“I have no desire to experience people’s reactions to me dying,” he said. “I’m scared enough of dying in reality without having to watch bizarre simulations of it over and over again.”

Cohen began to tell his audience not to involve him in the trend.

“Don’t make, distribute or tag me in any f*cking,” Cohen said. The expletive was censored, but Cohen caught himself gasping and covering his mouth with his hands.

“Why is this even a thing? It’s not even funny,” Cohen eventually managed to say. He also remarked that that was his first time he swore on the show.

Cohen doubled down on his opposition to the “gross” when he posted the moment on Instagram. Bravo seemed to not be too upset with his swearing though, since they responded to him with “Bravo, Bravo, f*cking Bravo!!!”

Watch above via Bravo.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com