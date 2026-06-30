Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) is answering President Donald Trump’s call to end birthright citizenship by introducing a bill that would ban pregnant foreigners.

Ogles discussed his bill, the Anchors Away Act, with Fox News’ Will Cain on Will Cain Country, and Cain later played it on his Fox News show on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are literally going to be dropping Anchors Away, which really pushes back against the Supreme Court, this idea that if you are pregnant and you are from a foreign nation, you know what, it is time for Congress to pass a law that says you cannot come here. You cannot have a baby on U.S. Soil and exploit this loophole,” Ogles said.

Ogles’ comments follow the Supreme Court rebuking Trump on an executive order against birthright citizenship. The court ruled that it violated the 14th Amendment.

In the 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship, which guarantees citizenship for anyone “born or naturalized” in the United States.

The majority opinion from the court was written by Chief Justice John Roberts. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a dissent and argued Trump’s executive order did not violate the law.

“In my view, the Executive Order does not violate the Fourteenth Amendment. But the Order does contravene a federal statute, 8 U. S. C. §1401(a). Congress could—consistent with the Fourteenth Amendment—amend §1401(a) or otherwise enact new legislation establishing exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born to foreign citizens unlawfully or temporarily in the country. But Congress has not yet done so,” Kavanaugh wrote.

Trump took to Truth Social to blast the court’s decision and demand that Congress step in and act.

He wrote:

The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, that has now been determined during this process. No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship. They will have my Complete and Total Support! President DONALD J. TRUMP

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) also called for action on birthright citizenship on Tuesday and said lawmakers are “looking at” Ogles’s bill.

“We’re looking at that,” he said. “We need to address the issue as quickly and as efficiently as we can. Some are implying that, or suggesting that it may require a constitutional amendment. And as you know, that is a large undertaking. But clearly, birthright citizenship has been abused.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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