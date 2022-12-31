‘This is Absolute Bullsh*t!’ CNN Bleeps Kevin Hart While He Ripped Them for Making Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper Go Sober for New Years

CNN had to bleep out Kevin Hart when the actor and comedian joined the network for their New Year’s Eve special, just for him to chew them out for making their personnel refrain from drinking this year.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper led CNN through the night as best they could despite a lack of alcohol-fueled antics, thanks to CNN’s new policy forbidding them from drinking on-air. They’ve tried to at least hold “mystery shots” to maintain their tradition of toasting every hour, and its been going…um, really well…sorta…not really.

Hart beamed-in from Las Vegas after Cohen and Cooper downed a shot of bloody mary mix, and he was not happy with CNN’s Prohibition-era-themed event.

I can’t believe this right now! Watching you guys, and you are completely sober! What is happening? What is happening right now? You guys can’t say anything about it, but I can! I can say things about it! This is absolute bullsh*t! I don’t like it one bit!

Cooper succumbed to helpless giggling while Cohen began double fist-pumping in celebration. The laughter continued between all three as Hart called it “absolute horsesh*t,” then he poured himself a glass with the pledge to drink on Cohen and Coopers’ behalf.

“I can’t believe they pulled this sh* on you!” Hart went on. The network eventually had to bleep him as his tirade continued while Cohen and Cooper kept on laughing.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com