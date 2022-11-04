The View co-host Sara Haines blasted those who don’t have the same knee-jerk reaction they have to racism when it comes to anti-Semitism, which she said is also a form of “racism.”

Friday’s segment came in light of anti-Semitism making headlines over the past few weeks with rapper Kanye West, NBA superstar Kyrie Irving, and former President Donald Trump making anti-Semitic remarks. Additionally, David DePape, who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, also has a history of anti-Semitism. The FBI warned on Thursday of threats against New Jersey synagogues. The bureau has since identified a suspect.

Co-host Joy Behar mentioned the latest news and said, “Has the silence been deafening from those in power who should be loud and clear about condemning anti-Semitism? There’s radio silence coming from people in positions of power.”

HAINES: It seems like the reaction to anti-Semitism is not as knee-jerk as it is with a lot of groups. And I think the danger here is this crosses the entire political spectrum … all walks of people. Anti-Semitism is racism and racism doesn’t matter, it comes in all shapes and forms. This is a problem but this group is unique for one reason. They are uniquely targeted for conspiracy theories. So you don’t see this with any other group where they are pitted against, they’re pretty much made to feel that this group is uniquely more [of a] problem for things you don’t have. And so it continues to do that and sometimes it gets a pass. I think it becomes tripped up in Middle East policy. The policies of the Middle East. BEHAR: That comes from the left. By the way, it’s not just from the right, it’s from the left also. HAINES: That’s right. BEHAR: But the difference is when it comes from the left, Democrats speak out against [it]. When it comes from the right, it’s silence. HAINES: But I would say it has gotten passes across the spectrum because they try to confuse it in different places and it is racism and every time and every form and every shape it needs to be called out. Period.

