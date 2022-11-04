Kyrie Irving Finally Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Post Hours After Suspension From Nets

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving apologized to the Jewish community a week after he shared an anti-Semitic clip and just hours after the Nets suspended him.

Irving posted a clip from the documentary called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” and the film contained many anti-Semitic tropes. Irving ended up in a back-and-forth with ESPN reporter Nick Friedell, with Irving denying his tweet was a promotion for the film.

Irving faced protests from a small group of fans Monday night, who sat courtside and wore t-shirts that read “Fight anti-Semitism” across the front.

The Nets and Irving released a joint statement Wednesday evening and announced each party would donate $500,000 to organizations in the local community that combat hate.

Irving’s statement read:

I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day. I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement that followed Irving’s statement because it was not a direct apology. Silver’s statement criticized Irving’s “reckless” decision. Silver’s statement read:

Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material. While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss the situation.

Irving met with reporters Thursday afternoon and said he would not compare other atrocities but would continue to shine a “light” on information he felt was suppressed.

“So I’m not here to compare anyone’s atrocities or tragic events their families have dealt with, generations of time,” Irving told the reporters. “I’m just here to continue to expose things that our world continues to put in darkness. I’m a light; I’m a beacon of light. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Irving’s non-apology did not sit well with the Nets organization, and Thursday night, he was suspended by the team without pay for five games.

Hours after the Nets announced Irving’s suspension, the controversial guard finally apologized on his Instagram. It read as follows:

While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibility for my actions. I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this. To all the Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semeitc, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti-Semitcism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find an understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am.

