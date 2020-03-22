Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) re-affirmed her opposition on Sunday to a reported plan that would let Justice Department suspend peoples’ constitutional rights in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend, Ocasio-Cortez joined a crowd of bipartisan outrage over a Politico report saying the DOJ is secretly asking Congress to grant them emergency powers as the crisis continues to unfold. One of the most alarming reported requests was for legislation to let the DOJ detain people without trial and pause court proceedings “whenever the district court is fully or partially closed by virtue of any natural disaster, civil disobedience, or other emergency situation.”

As Ocasio-Cortez spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper about the ongoing national situation, she was asked for her thoughts on the DOJ’s proposal. Her response was a flat-out rejection:

“I think it is abhorrent. This is not a time — there is a long history in this country and in other countries of using emergencies as times to really start to encroach upon people’s civil rights and, in fact, this is the time when we need them the absolute most. We have to keep an eye out for these kind of authoritarian and frankly, for this expansion of — and rather, suspension of rule of law. It does not matter how urgent times are, we have to maintain our civil rights and there’s no reason to be waiving folks’ civil rights in an emergency.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]