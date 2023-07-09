AOC Tells Jen Paski: DeSantis is Not ‘More Rational’ Than Trump

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) rejected the idea that Ron DeSantis is a more level-headed figure than Donald Trump — adding that she believes the Florida governor blew it with his 2024 presidential campaign launch.

Jen Psaki aired a conversation she recently Ocasio-Cortez on her MSNBC show Sunday — where the former White House press secretary asked the representative what she thinks about those who say Trump would be the “easiest” Republican opponent President Joe Biden could defeat in the 2024 election.

“I think there’s something to be said about that,” Ocasio-Cortez answered. Her answer reflects the polls that regularly put Biden and Trump in stiff competition with each other.

Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged that the race remains subject to changing dynamics, and that led to her saying “I think that Governor DeSantis has made some very large, critical errors.” When asked to elaborate, she summed it up as “you can’t out-Trump Trump.”

That’s what he’s been trying to do. His attacks on teachers, on schools, on LGBT Americans. I think it goes way too far in the state of Florida. I think that they are a profound political miscalculation, and an overcompensation. He may be trying to win a base, but that base belongs to Donald Trump. And he has sacrificed, I think, the one thing that others may have thought would make him competitive, which is this idea that he can somehow be more rational than Donald Trump, which, he isn’t.

Psaki asked Ocasio-Cortez if she thinks anyone in the Republican primary field who could take on Trump.

“Right now, the Republican Party is so disoriented that I really don’t see someone that can unite that party, even beyond Donald Trump,” the congresswoman said. “So to be honest, I don’t [see any competition to Trump] because the individuals that have wanted to appeal to people’s cooler senses in the party have all been driven out.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

