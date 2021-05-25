AP Reporter Runs for Cover After Gunshots Ring Out During Report on Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

Associated Press journalist Philip Crowther, reporting from Minneapolis on the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by a police officer, had to duck for cover as gunshots rang out in the middle of his coverage.

Reporters descended on George Floyd Square on Tuesday to cover the scene a year after Floyd was murdered by former police officer Derek Chauvin, in a brutal killing that was caught on video by bystanders and sparked global protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Crowther was on the scene filming a report when a series of bangs erupted, forcing him and others to run for shelter.

Here’s the moment shots were fired near George Floyd Square earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/NIWRBr6b9Y — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

Crowther uploaded the raw footage of his interrupted report to Twitter, along with an update that “we see one broken window, apparently from one of the shots fired. Consensus among reporters here at George Floyd Square was that we heard anywhere between a dozen and two dozen shots fired.”

We heard a few dozens sounds of what appear to have been shots fired on this block. Everyone sheltered in place. Lots of running. No apparent need for medics. Will update. pic.twitter.com/tpDY9etN8I — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

From our vantage point we see one broken window, apparently from one of the shots fired. Consensus among reporters here at George Floyd Square was that we heard anywhere between a dozen and two dozen shots fired. — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

Crowther’s account of gunshots was corroborated by ABC’s Alex Presha, who reported that his team heard the same thing and ducked for cover.

This morning at #GeorgeFloyd Square our team heard what sounded like well over a dozen gun shots. We’re rushed behind a row of cars. The once active intersection full of camera crews and people now clearing out. Everyone appears to be OK. pic.twitter.com/e7ybTapTtg — Alex Presha (@Alex_Presha) May 25, 2021

Gunfire during the @ABC crew’s liveshot from George Floyd Square. Hope you are safe @Alex_Presha. This is unbelievably heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/1QfsNqIv4A — Nikki Muehlhausen (@NikkiKARE11) May 25, 2021

The New York Times reported that at least 10 shots were fired just after 10 a.m.

Minneapolis police issued a statement that witnesses said “a suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.”

“A short period of time later, an individual showed up at Abbott Northwestern Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound,” the statement continued. “The victim has been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. It is believed that the injury is non-life-threatening.”

