April Ryan: The Republican Party ‘Does Not Like the Browning of America’

April Ryan, theGrio White House correspondent and CNN political analyst, said on Sunday that the current iteration of the Republican party is opposed to “the browning of America.”

In a discussion about the state of the Republican party, Ryan told Jim Acosta that Donald Trump is “rallying Democrats to go to the polls” and as a result, “That’s why you are seeing all of these anti-voting rights efforts, and restrictive efforts.”

She said that right now the GOP may still be the party of Reagan “to an extent,” but added, “This is a party does not like the browning of America. This is a party that is cheating at the polls. This is a party that is doing anything, by any means necessary, to continue to try to win.”

Ryan said they’re engaged in “underhanded tactics” in courtrooms and the court of public opinion on new election laws, and noted the efforts of Stacey Abrams and other prominent activists “to fight this at the polls.”

