Brian Kilmeade Justifies Trump Attacks on FBI: ‘Thats Why You Don’t Blindly Back the Blue’

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade went on a harangue against the FBI, effectively arguing that former President Donald Trump is correct to attack the bureau for raiding his Mar-a-Lago home.

Kilmeade joined his Fox & Friends colleagues on Tuesday to discuss the retirement of Timothy Thibault, an FBI assistant special agent accused of interfering with the investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop. Fox & Friends focused on Thibault’s reported political bias on the job, with Kilmeade asking “how the hell does this guy get to retire” after the negative opinion he expressed about Trump.

“This is the guy who is suppressing the Hunter Biden story that has direct financial links to the future president of the United States,” Kilmeade exclaimed. “How this guy is able to retire even though he was walked out in shame is unbelievable!”

Kilmeade then proceeded to lump Thibault in with Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and other FBI personnel accused of acting inappropriately with regard to Trump.

Put him with Lisa Page and all those others that, if you are President Trump, how can you back the FBI? How can you not question the sanctity of the raid? That’s why you don’t blindly black the blue. That’s why is law enforcement right or wrong? It means you have no credibility if everything you think they do is correct. It means when you praise them, it means nothing. And which is 99 percent of the time. But you are going to tell me that this guy had just one bad year and one candidate just drove him over the top, Donald Trump? I’m sure that his record is checkered with a lot of dicey stuff…Are we next?

Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt went on by fuming over CNN having Strzok on the air to talk about the Mar-a-Lago search, given his history. This eventually led to Kilmeade complaining, “What is the Christopher Wray doing, by the way? You are an investigator, head of the FBI, and under your watch, the FBI is not being investigated!”

As the discussion moved to whistleblowers at the FBI, Kilmeade questioned, “why would the FBI raid the Mar-a-Lago compound over records that you’re negotiating to get out.” This ignores the fact that the FBI made numerous attempts to ask for the return of the classified documents Trump possessed, only to encounter lies and resistance from the ex-president’s team.

This inevitably led to Kilmeade arguing that Trump has good reason for railing against the FBI, as he has done since the search:

If you are President Trump and you know what’s going on with six agents who should have been fired, resigned and living in disgrace, and now you find out this happens, and then you find out additional information leading up to the 2020 election, and you say to yourself ‘how can you trust anything?’ You do not blame him for wondering what is going on with the investigations and the scrutiny on him. How Paul Manafort ends up in solitary confinement. How Michael Flynn is ruined by FBI agents who happened to show up and, you know, Roger Stone on down. Life ruined, life ruined, life ruined and they’re focusing now on what they consider their big guy and that’s President Trump.

Watch above via Fox News.

