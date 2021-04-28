Ari Melber Says Giuliani’s ‘Bonkers’ and ‘Unhinged’ Election Antics Make More Sense Now: Trump Was His ‘Legal Bulletproof Vest’

MSNBC’s Ari Melber said, in the wake of the raids on Rudy Giuliani’s apartment and office Wednesday, that his “bonkers” antics after the 2020 election make a little more sense now.

Federal investigators searched Giuliani’s apartment and seized his electronic devices, amid the ongoing investigation into his Ukraine dealings.

Melber reminded viewers of the Capitol riot on January 6th and how Giuliani was a key part of that effort to overturn the election.

“Giuliani fought to keep Trump in power illegally. They tried to end American democracy and overthrow the election,” he said. “Even today, if I sit here and say that fact to you on the news, it sounds sort of extreme to say. But it’s what they tried. It was extreme.”

Melber proceeded to show clips from Giuliani’s “increasingly desperate, baroque, and unhinged set of performances” from after the election, including part of his infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference and his comments on January 6th.

“It looked downright bonkers at times,” Melber said. “It would have been absurdly funny if it wasn’t so serious. But as bonkers as it was, it also now makes a tad more sense tonight from Giuliani’s perspective, because the desperate lawyer knew that with his prize client out of the White House, he would lose his legal bulletproof vest.”

“His client could no longer pardon him for anything that only he knows whether he did or not,” Melber added. “This time, Donald Trump has no federal power, no privileges, no immunities to speak of.”

