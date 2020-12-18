President Donald Trump’s time in office is coming to an end (much as he would like to publicly pretend otherwise), and Fox News’ Laura Ingraham opened her show Friday night — her last for the year — with a big send-off to the president.

She told viewers, “I thought it was super important to reiterate just how fortunate we were to have had a president like Donald Trump for four years.”

“Forget the savagery of his critics, the rank media bias, and, of course, the controversy surrounding the 2020 election mail-in ballots. Set that aside for just a moment. Just focus on what President Trump, against incredible strong headwinds, did for our economy.,” Ingraham said.

She praised Trum for the U.S. economy (before covid) and went after Joe Biden, saying the President-elect would “put America last” and help China.

“He’s left Biden with vaccines and an economy that’s set to boom,” she said.

And Ingraham continued:

“Tonight, I want to say thank you to President Trump. For what you did for the forgotten man and woman across this country and for American industry. And also for the families that don’t want handouts. They want a government that works for them. They want the dignity of decent wages for a full day’s work. The last four years are a prime example of what a president should be doing for the people. You may be brash at times and the liberals don’t like that, Mr. President, but you got things done. You put America first. And that is what’s truly important. Merry Christmas to all of you. And Merry Christmas to the entire Trump family for what they sacrificed over the last four years.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]