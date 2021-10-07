‘BAAAAAH’: Ted Nugent Bleats Like a Sheep to Mock ‘Stupid’ People Who’ve Been Vaccinated for Covid

Rock star Ted Nugent compared the vaccinated to sheep as he railed against the shot and those who’ve taken it to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Nugent recently appeared on PBS’ Off The Record, where he claimed that “I actually think that Covid-19 might be a weaponized virus created in Wuhan by Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and [Anthony] Fauci.” As for the vaccine, Nugent went on and on about how it was an “experimental shot” that was given “fake authorization” by the FDA and “I don’t believe it’s a vaccine. Most of America doesn’t believe it’s a vaccine.”

“The only ones that are taking it are either gullible or being forced because they’re gonna lose their job, lose their life, and lose their livelihood,” Nugent claimed. “This is an experimental shot. If you try to give it to me, I’ll experiment on you.”

Eventually, host Tim Skubick asked Nugent if people are “dead wrong” to believe that the vaccine can save lives.

This was the part where Nugent insulted the vaccinated by bleating like a sheep:

I appreciate the opportunity to speak to the people that went ahead and got the jab. I speak their language. I will speak to them thusly: Baaaah.

“So all these millions of people who got the shots, they’re just stupid?” Skubik asked.

“Yup,” Nugent replied.

Nugent’s comments come months after he caught the coronavirus and announced his battle with the disease after repeatedly downplaying the pandemic. During the interview, Nugent bragged that he fought off Covid with hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, both drugs that conservatives have hyped before as anti-Covid treatments despite a lack of actual evidence backing that up.

Watch above.

