‘Back Off Joe Biden!’ MSNBC Analyst Loses It At House Republicans Outraged Over Hunter Biden Plea Deal

MSNBC political analyst Claire McCaskill on Tuesday lashed out at House Republicans for attacking President Joe Biden after his son, Hunter Biden, reached a plea deal with the Department of Justice.

Earlier this week, the DOJ announced that the younger Biden had reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors over three federal charges regarding his failure to pay $1 million in taxes and one gun felony. If he complies with the terms of the deal, Hunter will likely avoid serving time in prison.

Conservatives have pointed to the deal as an example of a two-tiered justice system as the DOJ continues to pursue charges against former President Donald Trump on 37 counts related to his handling of classified material at his Mar-a-Lago estate. If convicted, Trump could spend the rest of his life in prison.

“I don’t know what America they live in and I don’t know how they sleep at night,” McCaskill said, referring to Republicans outraged at the plea deal, on MSNBC. Alcoholism and addiction are probably the most pervasive diseases in America. I don’t know of one family that hasn’t been touched by the pain of these diseases. And it’s particularly painful when you have someone you love unconditionally that is suffering from these diseases.”

She, added, “What what do these jerks in the House want Joe Biden to do? For now, refuse to speak to him so he doesn’t love him publicly? Do they not understand this disease and how it works? Hunter Biden has gone to recovery under the brightest lights imaginable, and recovery is not easy for anybody.”

“And by the way, everybody needs to back off Joe Biden about this. He loves his son. Back off! It is okay for him to love his son and there’s nothing wrong with it,” McCaskill concluded. “They have no evidence of any kind of wrongdoing by Joe Biden. And it infuriates me that they’re using this heartbreak against Joe Biden in this way. It’s just not right.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

