Bannon Unloads on ‘Pathetic’ Jim Jordan, Calls Durham Testimony a ‘Disaster’

Steve Bannon excoriated Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and former Special Counsel John Durham after the latter testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Republicans had long-anticipated Durham’s testimony after he spent more than three years probing the origins of the Department of Justice’s investigation into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. Republicans have touted Durham’s final report as evidence that the origins of the probe were part of a deep state plot against Trump.

Even still, some conservatives are frustrated by the fact that Durham did not uncover widespread efforts to bring down Trump. Durham secured only one guilty plea – from a former FBI agent for altering an email on a warrant application – and he brought two other cases to trial, both of which resulted in acquittals.

During Thursday’s War Room, Bannon laced into Jordan, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

“I mean, yesterday, Jordan was pathetic,” Bannon said. Did he try to St. Durham? Did he try to make Durham St. Durham?”

Bannon then praised Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and a handful of other Republican lawmakers who questioned Durham critically. Gaetz even went so far as to say Durham “let the country down.”

Steve Bannon, Kash Patel & Jeff Clark roasted Jim Jordan and John Durham today: “Jordan was pathetic .. Let’s be honest, if you didn’t have Gaetz …(Jordan) was making him ‘Saint Durham’ and it’s a disaster.” Then said Durham was “some worm getting beaten by the Democrats.” pic.twitter.com/A3sohUI9Qy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 22, 2023

“Let’s be blunt,” he continued. “If you didn’t have Matt Gaetz yesterday and a couple of others–they were making him St. Durham. It was a disaster.”

After calling Jordan “pathetic,” he levied the same charge against Durham.

“He’s also a pathetic human being,” Bannon added. “He was a homunculus yesterday, right? It was just some worm getting beaten by the Democrats.”

It’s hardly the first time Bannon has gone after Durham. When Durham released his final report last month, he called it an “epic failure.”

