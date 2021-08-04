Ben Domenech Says Leftists ‘Hate Babies’ Because ‘They’re Crying, Drooling, Pooping Refutations of Everything’ They Believe

Ben Domenech began his opening monologue on Wednesday’s edition of Fox News Primetime by claiming that “woke socialist progressives” hate the Constitution, Donald Trump, Fox News, comedy, and – “more than anything else” – babies.

He also referred to abortion as “industrialized murder.”

Without pointing to any leftists in particular who allegedly said they hate babies, Domenech talked for more than seven minutes using this premise.

At one point he said that “the left just doesn’t take their problems out on America’s kids, their problem seems to be that there are American kids at all.”

“Radical environmentalists regard children as enemies of the climate,” he said. “Corporate elites see babies as expensive competitors for the time, attention, and creativity of professional women which they apparently feel should belong exclusively to them.”

Domenech also claimed, “Progressives hate babies because they’re crying, drooling, pooping refutations of everything woke leftists believe. Boys and girls are the answer to the left’s every argument and the antidote to their every poisonous lie.”

He added:

Families are the ultimate source of meaning and happiness in society. To the modern left, this makes them a rival to their totalitarian politics. Babies, the moment they arrive on the scene, create a force field of love and self-sacrifice and responsibility that leftism cannot penetrate. Attentive parents don’t give over their minds, bodies, and souls to the latest Washington outrage. The left thinks that’s because kids are a distraction.

Domenech said that children “create the little platoons that transform individuals into families, families into communities, communities into a society, the society into a patriotic nation.”

