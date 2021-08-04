CNN’s New Day Beats Morning Joe in Viewer Demo Tuesday

CNN’s New Day slightly beat out MSNBC’s Morning Joe in the coveted 25-54 viewer demographic on Tuesday.

The CNN morning show has regularly trailed both MSNBC and Fox & Friends in the ratings, both in overall viewers and the demo, in the past few months. On Wednesday, New Day eked out a win over Morning Joe in the demo — 103,000 viewers to 92,000 viewers.

Morning Joe still came in second in overall ratings, with 854,000 viewers, and New Day remained in third overall with 465,000 viewers. Fox & Friends decisively won both with 1.11 million total viewers and 176,000 in the demo.

Fox News had the ten most watched shows overall on Tuesday. Tucker Carlson Tonight came in first with with 2.92 million viewers and 527,000 in the demo, followed by The Five in second with 2.75 million total, and third in the demo with 390,000. Hannity took third overall with 2.39 million viewers, but second in the demo with 406,000.

Chris Cuomo — facing renewed scrutiny for advising his scandal-plagued brother — had the most-watched show on CNN Wednesday, but trailed behind Hannity and The Rachel Maddow Show overall. At 9 pm, Fox got 2.39 million viewers and 406,000 in the demo, followed by MSNBC with 1.46 million viewers and 183,000 in the demo, and CNN with 930,000 viewers and 229,000 in the demo.

In total day, Fox won with 1.54 million viewers and 254,000 in the demo. MSNBC came in second overall with 877,000 viewers, and third in the demo with 122,000. CNN took third overall with 642,000 viewers, but second in the demo with 150,000.

Fox similarly scored in primetime with 2.46 million viewers and 429,000 in the demo. MSNBC came in second with 1.23 million overall, followed by CNN in third with 778,000. CNN took second place in the demo with 186,000 to MSNBC’s 169,000.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com