Bernard Kerik Says Democrats May Try to Orchestrate Trump’s ‘Assassination’ After FBI Raid

Former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik said Monday he is worried Democrats might try to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Trump’s home was raided by the FBI beginning Monday morning in connection with documents that were not turned over to the National Archives by the former president upon leaving office. According to the New York Times, 15 boxes containing classified documents were taken by FBI agents who raided Trump’s office and broke into his safe.

Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump told Fox News the former president was aware of the raid and why. She added that he took memorabilia from his time in office which he rightly owned. She said he had been negotiating the return of some of the material.

The Department of Justice has not commented publicly on the raid, but Kerik claimed on Newsmax TV he is afraid for Trump’s life.

Kerik joined The Balance with host Eric Bolling, where he said he feels Trump is in grave danger – not only from politically-motivated prosecution – but from the threat of death. He said:

If you remember back in 2016, right before he got elected, I was in Washington D.C. I was at a couple of different social events, and I hear people talking, they said the Democrats want this guy so bad that they wouldn’t put assassination behind it. And I’m gonna tell you something. they’ve tried impeachment, they’ve tried another impeachment, they’ve tried one investigation after another. This is about one thing: this is about stopping him from running in 2024. And I’m gonna tell you something, I’m not into conspiracies, I’m not into anti-government rhetoric. This is the first time in my lifetime that I would say I am deathly afraid for Donald Trump. I would not put assassination behind these people.

Trump called the raid a “weaponization of the Justice System” in a statement on the search of his home.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

