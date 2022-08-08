CNN’s Gloria Borger reported the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort began early Monday morning and was focused on areas where Trump lives and works.

The raid was announced by Trump in an early evening message through his Save America PAC. He said his home was “under siege” by a “large number of FBI agents.”

Trump offered few details, other than to note agents had accessed his personal safe.

On OutFront shortly after the news broke, Borger told host Erin Burnett she could confirm Trump was the subject of the raid.

“Our Kevin Liptak has just confirmed what I was saying earlier, and what [Kaitlan Collins] saying earlier, is that the raid began early Monday morning, and the search was already underway at that point, and that it continued, I believe, throughout the day,” Borger said.

“I’m going to read this to you now, this source said that ‘law enforcement personnel appeared to be focused on the area of club where Trump’s offices and personal quarters are,’ which makes sense,” Borger added.

Mar-a-Lago is a 62,500 square foot complex that hosts guests and members. The Trump family uses a portion for living quarters.

The New York Times reported after the raid was announced it was focused on 15 boxes Trump left the White House with last year. Some of the boxes reportedly contained classified information.

Trump announced the raid in a statement at 6:51 p.m. ET.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” he wrote. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

Trump added, ““They even broke into my safe!”

