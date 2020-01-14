Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders shared a laugh at Tuesday night’s debate over North Korea attacking Biden as a “rabid dog.”

Back in November, after Biden blasted President Donald Trump’s approach to North Korea, North Korea put out a statement attacking the former veep. Per the Washington Post:

“Anyone who dare slanders the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK, can never spare the DPRK’s merciless punishment whoever and wherever,” it said, referring to the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. “And he will be made to see even in a grave what horrible consequences will be brought about by his thoughtless utterances.” It then returned to the animal theme. “Rabid dogs like Baiden [sic] can hurt lots of people if they are allowed to run about. They must be beaten to death with a stick, before it is too late,” it wrote. “Doing so will be beneficial for the U.S. also.”

Biden was asked about whether he would meet with North Korea without preconditions. Biden said no and ripped Trump for giving Kim Jong Un legitimacy.

“I would not meet with the ‘supreme leader’ who said ‘Joe Biden is a rabid dog, he should be beaten to death with a stick,'” Biden said.

“But other than that, you like him,” Sanders deadpanned. Biden agreed.

You can watch above, via CNN.

