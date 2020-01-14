Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders kicked off CNN’s Democratic 2020 Debate in Iowa by confronting former Vice President Joe Biden and his support for the Iraq War.

The Sanders campaign has repeatedly slammed Biden’s support for the war over the last few days, as evidenced by their campaign’s recent release of archival footage showing the former Delaware senator promising to back former President George W. Bush. After starting the debate by explaining his presidential credentials, Sanders blasted Biden when asked why Americans should trust in him.

“The War in Iraq turned out to be the worst foreign policy blunder in the modern history of this country. As Joe well knows, we lost 4,500 brave troops, hundreds of thousands of Iraqis died, we have spent trillions of dollars on that endless war, money which should go into health care and education and infrastructure in this country. Joe and I listened to what Dick Cheney and George Bush and [Donald] Rumsfeld had to say. I thought they were lying. I didn’t believe them for a moment. I took to the floor. I did everything I could to prevent that war. Joe saw it differently.”

Biden responded by agreeing the war was “a mistake,” but he explained that “they said they were not going to go to war. They said they were just going to get inspectors in. The world, in fact, voted to send inspectors in and they still went to war. From that point on, I was in the position of making the case that it was a big, big mistake.”

Watch above, via CNN.

