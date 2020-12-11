Senators Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley have come together in a rare moment of agreement — demanding that Congress not leave for the holidays until a new round of stimulus checks for suffering Americans is passed.

Both Sanders and Hawley withdrew objections to the government funding bill being taken up today, but made it clear they

A fired-up Sanders brought up Congress’ dismal approval rating and talked about how his state of Vermont has been seriously hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This Congress must address the economic emergency facing the American people. We cannot go back to our families during the Christmas holidays while tens of millions of families are suffering. They are looking towards us and their government to provide the emergency assistance that they need,” he said.

Sanders brought up the amendment he and Hawley introduced to include stimulus checks for Americans who desperately need it.

“I am not one of the members of the Senate who shuts down — does this and does that and keeps people here for a week. I don’t do that,” Sanders said.

But he added, “I am prepared to withdraw my objection at this moment, but I will not be prepared to withdraw an objection next week. We will deal with the financial crisis facing tens of millions of Americans, and if I have anything to say about it — and I guess I do — we’re not going to go home for the Christmas holidays unless we make sure that we provide for the millions of families in this country who are suffering.”

Hawley spoke next and echoed Sanders’ sentiments, saying the government should be able to provide relief for millions of struggling Americans.

“I can’t figure out who exactly is opposed to it!” Hawley pointed out, given how the president and top congressional leaders favor this action. “There is no reason why this body should leave next week before we vote on and approve direct assistance to working families.”

The proposal they have been pushing would provide $1,200 checks to individuals, $2,400 to couples, and $500 to non-dependent children.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN 2.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]