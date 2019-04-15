Bernie Sanders Gets Combative With Fox News Anchors: Ask Trump About His Taxes!

Sen. Bernie Sanders battled it out with Bret Baier on Monday, demanding to know if Fox News host would ask President Donald Trump about his taxes too.

It all happened during a Fox News Town Hall with the Democratic Senator and 2020 Presidential candidate.

A student named Joe Basrawi asked Sanders about his own taxes, which show he is now a millionaire.

Sanders replied by saying he got that money writing a “good book.”

“You raised the issue I’m a millionaire,” the Senator said. “Actually this year we had $560,000 in income. That’s a lot of money, and that money, in my case, my wife’s case, it came from a book that I wrote, pretty good book, you might want to read it.”

He added: “If anyone thinks that I should apologize for writing a best-selling book, I’m sorry, I’m not going to do it.”

Talk then turned to Trump’s tax cuts, which Sanders opposed.

“To your point, and to Joe’s point, your taxes to show that you’re a millionaire,” Fox News’ Bret Baier said. “You did make 1 million in 2016-2017. You’re right on the 561 in 2017-2018 for your marginal tax rate was 26% because of President Trump’s tax cuts. So, why not say on leading this revolution, I’m not going to take those?”

Sanders snapped back: “I pay the taxes that I owe, and by the way, why don’t you get Donald Trump up here and ask them how much he pays in taxes?”

Baier said that they will.

“I am eagerly awaiting your doing that,” Sanders replied.

“We absolutely will,” Martha MacCallum then said.

Sanders then noted that Trump watches Fox News “a bit.”

Then speaking directly to Trump, he said this: “Hey President Trump, my wife and I just released ten years. Please do the same. Let the American people know.”

Watch above, via Fox News

