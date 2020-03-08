Senator Bernie Sanders gave his appalled reaction on Sunday to the man who unfurled a Nazi flag at one of his recent campaign events.

During a Thursday night campaign rally Sanders held in Phoenix, Arizona, the senator’s speech was disrupted by a demonstrator who carried a flag bearing the swastika. As Sanders gave a broad-range interview to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday, he recalled how he couldn’t see the flag when it was unfurled behind him before saying the following:

“The idea that there was a swastika, a symbol of everything that this country stands against. We lost 400,000 people fighting that symbol, fighting Naziism. 6 million Jews were killed, other people were killed. The most devastating war in the history of humanity and you have in United States of America, somebody who is an anti-semite, was yelling out vulgar things as well. Obviously, it is unspeakable. It is disgusting. I’ve got to tell you, I never expected in my life as an American to see a swastika at a major political rally. It’s horrible.”

Multiple outlets have reported that the protester has been described as a white supremacist known to post videos of himself harassing Muslim and Jews.

Watch above, via CNN.

