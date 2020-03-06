comScore

WATCH: Protestor Unfurls Nazi Flag at Bernie Sanders Rally

By Colby HallMar 6th, 2020, 6:15 am

Protestor Unfurls Nazi Flag at Bernie Sanders RallyThe Bernie Sanders campaign is distancing themselves from an unassociated protestor who unfurled a flag with a Nazi Swastika during a rally in Phoenix, Arizona Thursday night.

The Vermont Senator was hosting his first political rally since the primary elections of Super Tuesday when an unidentified protestor unfurled the swastika emblazoned banner.

The campaign commented to Buzzfeed’s Ruby Cramer, who shared comments by Communications Director Mike Casca:

Sanders does not currently enjoy protection from the Secret Service as presidential candidates do not automatically receive that until roughly four months before the general election. Any protection beyond that would be at the discretion of the Department of Homeland Security

