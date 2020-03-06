WATCH: Protestor Unfurls Nazi Flag at Bernie Sanders Rally

The Bernie Sanders campaign is distancing themselves from an unassociated protestor who unfurled a flag with a Nazi Swastika during a rally in Phoenix, Arizona Thursday night.

The Vermont Senator was hosting his first political rally since the primary elections of Super Tuesday when an unidentified protestor unfurled the swastika emblazoned banner.

The campaign commented to Buzzfeed’s Ruby Cramer, who shared comments by Communications Director Mike Casca:

“The senator is aware of the flag with the swastika on it and is disturbed by it,” Sanders spokesman @cascamike says. The protester was behind Sanders while he was speaking, but aides told him about it afterward. https://t.co/MVmmdJCr2z — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) March 6, 2020

Sanders does not currently enjoy protection from the Secret Service as presidential candidates do not automatically receive that until roughly four months before the general election. Any protection beyond that would be at the discretion of the Department of Homeland Security

