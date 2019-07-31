Bernie Sanders Spox Accuses MSNBC’s Claire McCaskill of Using ‘Racial Dog Whistles’

Bernie Sanders National Press Secretary Briahna Joy Gray accused former Senator and current MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill of using “racial dog whistles” during MSNBC’s post-debate coverage.

Following Tuesday night’s CNN Democratic Presidential Debate, Gray took McCaskill to task for a bit of post-debate analysis, tweeting “‘Free stuff doesn’t play in the Midwest’ sounds an awful lot like the racial dog whistles about ‘hard-working whites’ vs “handouts” for POCs [people of color] and I really hope that’s not what’s happening here.”

“Free stuff doesn’t play in the Midwest” sounds an awful lot like the racial dog whistles about “hard working whites” vs “handouts” for POCs and I really hope that’s not what’s happening here. https://t.co/jxB0xWrWNq — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) July 31, 2019

Gray was referring to an exchange between McCaskill and MSNBC anchor Brian Williams in which Williams asked McCaskill “What happens when you walk into those communities and say ‘Great news, you’re all going to get green jobs, we’ll need the keys to your F-150s because we’re going all-electric’?”

“It would not be good,” McCaskill said, adding “And I think what Tim Ryan is trying to express is a bucket of called water, which is reality about where America is.”

“America is generally not as far along the left line as Bernie and Elizabeth. Free stuff from the government does not play well in the Midwest, because they are just convinced that they are never the ones getting the free stuff,” McCaskill said. Midwestern states rake in tens of billions of dollars in agricultural subsidies.

McCaskill’s comments are very similar to those made by then-Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney during the 2012 presidential election, during which he reacted to being booed at an NAACP event by saying “if they want more stuff from the government, tell them to go vote for the other guy – more free stuff.”

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

