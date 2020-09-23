Joe Biden said during a campaign event Wednesday that the Department of Justice has become “the Department of Trump.”

During an event in Charlotte, North Carolina, Biden was asked how he would reimagine the Justice Department and the civil rights division in particular.

Biden started by saying, “This has been the most corrupt administration in modern American history. The Justice Department has turned into the president’s private law firm.”

He referenced the DOJ’s involvement in the defamation suit from E. Jean Carroll, who has accused the president of rape. “Where does that come from?”

Biden said his DOJ would be independent of him and he would not direct them who to prosecute. He said he would elevate the civil rights division within the DOJ and push for more police transparency.

The former VP said he’s been asked if he would “prosecute Trump” if he wins, and he responded by saying, “I’m not going to prosecute anybody, I’m going to do what the Justice Department says should be done.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN 3.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]