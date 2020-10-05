Biden Calls Trump’s Debate Conduct ‘Embarrassing for the Nation’

One of the questions Joe Biden received during his NBC News town hall Monday night was about the catastrophe that was last week’s debate.

A town hall questioner brought up how President Donald Trump was “bullying” Biden and said, “I’m worried that it knocked you off your game. How do I know that you’re able to forcefully lead this country moving forward when being faced with unforeseen challenges and other bulies?”

“I’m used to bullies,” Biden responded.

He brought up what Chris Wallace said about the rather large number of interruptions during the debate, and said, “I didn’t want to further demean the process of the debate by getting in a shouting match with him. On the one hand, and I tried very hard, if you noticed, to look in the camera and answer the questions directly, but they kept getting banged.”

Lester Holt jumped in to ask about the “ugly debate” and whether if he has any regrets about using words like “clown” to describe the president.

“I was trying to figure out how I could possibly have him respect the debate,” Biden said. “Respect the evening. Respect the moderator. And get us an opportunity to speak.”

He went after Trump for not wanting “to talk about substance” and said, “I did get frustrated. And I should have said this is a clownish undertaking instead of calling him a clown, but the fact is it was — I’ll be very honest with you, I think it was embarrassing for the nation to see the president of the United States just hectoring like he did and everything was about a personal attack.”

