Joe Biden shared an emotional speech in a video address Tuesday afternoon at George Floyd’s funeral.

Biden, who met with Floyd’s family on Monday, said, “We know you will never feel the same again. For most people, the numbness you feel now will slowly turn, day after day, season after season, into purpose, through the memory of the one they lost. For you, that day has come before you can fully grieve.”

“To George’s children and grandchild, I know you miss your dad and your granddad,” he said. “Little Gianna, as I said to you when I saw you yesterday, you’re so brave. Daddy’s looking down and he’s so proud oyou. I know you miss that bear hug that only he could give. The pure joy riding on his shoulders so you could touch the sky. The countless hours you spent playing any game you wanted, because your smile, your laugh, your love, is the only thing that mattered at the moment.”

Biden continued:

“I know you have a lot of questions, honey. No child should have to ask questions that too many black children have had to ask for generations. ‘Why? Why is daddy gone?’ And looking through your eyes, we should also be asking ourselves, why the answer is so often too cruel and painful. Why, in this nation, do too many black Americans wake up knowing they could lose their life in the course of just living their life? Why does justice not rule like a river, righteousness like a mighty stream? Why? Ladies and gentlemen, we can’t turn away. We must not turn away. We cannot leave this moment inking we can once again turn away from racism that stings at our very soul.”

He talked about systemic injustices in America and how the country needs to do better, saying, “Now is the time for racial justice. That’s the answer we must give to our children when they ask why. Because when there is justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]