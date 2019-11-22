Presidential frontrunner Joe Biden went after longtime colleague Sen. Lindsey Graham’s call to investigate Biden’s family, saying he was “embarrassed” and “angry.”

Biden sat down with CNN anchor Don Lemon for an interview broadcast Friday, where Lemon asked the former vice president about Graham launching an investigation into Biden and his family.

Graham has asked the State Department about Biden’s 2016 communications with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

“What do you say to Lindsey Graham and folks like him?” Lemon asked.

“They have him under their thumb right now, they know he knows if he comes out against Trump he’s got a real tough road for re-election,” Biden responded. “I am disappointed, and quite frankly I’m angered by the fact. He knows me. He knows my son. He knows there’s nothing to this.”

“There’s nothing to investigate about Biden or his son, and Lindsey is about to go down in a way I think he’s going to regret his whole life,” Biden said.

“Lindsey, I just — I’m just embarrassed by what you’re doing … I mean, my, lord,” Biden said.

A portion of Biden’s interview aired on CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin, and the full interview will air on CNN Tonight Friday evening.

