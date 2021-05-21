Biden Press Conference Ends With Peter Doocy Asking Him About UFOs

President Joe Biden appeared at a joint press conference at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday, and closed after fielding a question about UFOs from Peter Doocy of Fox News. After fielding questions mostly about South Korea and the recent Israeli strikes on Gaza, Biden was about to wrap up the presser, but Doocy got in one last – and unusual – question.

Doocy: Time for one more, Mr. President? Biden: If you’re not asking me a mean one like you usually do. Doocy: It’s actually something interesting – I think – that has not come up. President Obama says that there is footage and records of objects in the skies, these unidentified aerial phenomenon [sic]. And he says, “We don’t know exactly what they are.” What do you think that it is? Biden: I would ask him again. Thank you.

Biden then turned to Moon and said, “Come on, boss. Let’s go.”

Doocy was quoting Barack Obama from an appearance he made on The Late Late Show earlier this week in which he acknowledged the existence of strange aerial objects.

“What is true — and I’m actually being serious here,” said Obama, “Is that there’s footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are. We can’t explain how they moved, their trajectory — they did not have an easily explainable pattern.”

UFOs have been in the news this week since 60 Minutes aired a segment featuring U.S. Navy pilots describing bizarre sights they saw while flying.

“Imagine a technology that can do 6-to-700 g-forces,” said one, “That can fly at 13,000 miles an hour, that can evade radar and that can fly through air and water and possibly space.”

Watch above via Fox News.

