CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Facing Backlash Over Strategy Calls With Brother Andrew, Ranks Third at 9 P.M. in Thursday Ratings

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, faced with the bombshell report that he participated in strategy calls about how his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, should respond to sexual misconduct allegations, issued an apology on his show Thursday night, but the scandal didn’t boost his ratings. In fact, Cuomo Prime Time saw its lowest-rated show of the week in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54, according to Nielsen data.

MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, was first at 9 p.m., with 2.54 million total viewers, and second in the demo, with 360,000. Fox’s Hannity was second in total viewers for the hour, with 2.43 million, and first in the demo, with 393,000. Cuomo was third, with 1.05 million total viewers, and 213,000 in the demo. It’s worth noting that although Cuomo was third in its timeslot, it was also CNN’s most-watched show of the day, in both total viewers and in the demo.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show overall, with 2.86 million total viewers and 438,000 in the demo. Maddow was second in total viewers, with 2.54 million total viewers, and third in the demo, with 360,000. The Five was third in total viewers, with 2.48 million, and fifth in the demo, with 324,000. Hannity was fourth in total viewers, with 2.43 million, and second in the demo, with 393,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2 million, and fourth in the demo, with 353,000.

Fox News won in total day viewers, with 1.44 million total and 234,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.14 million total viewers and 144,000 in the demo. CNN was third in total day, averaging 665,000 million total viewers and 137,000 in the demo.

Fox also swept the ratings in prime time, averaging 2.43 million total viewers and 395,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 1.89 million total viewers and 259,000 in the demo. CNN was third, with 930,000 total viewers and 201,000 in the demo.

Fox and Friends won the early morning, with 1.18 million total viewers and 230,000 in the demo – notably notching more viewers than every program on CNN for the day in both total viewers and in the demo. Morning Joe was second, with 951,000 total viewers and 124,000 in the demo. New Day was third, with 429,000 total viewers and 98,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]