Biden: ‘Republicans Don’t Have a Clue About the Power of Women,’ But ‘They’re About to Find Out’

President Joe Biden gave a rousing speech at a reception of the Democratic National Committee on Thursday night, where he warned Republicans about their “extreme” positions against abortion.

His remarks came hours after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that voters will decide whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution.

Republicans in the state wanted a 1931 law banning abortion to go into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion. That decision triggered the enactment of several anti-abortion laws in various states that had been prevented from doing so thanks to the court’s decision in Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization earlier this year, the court stated there is no constitutional right to abortion, thus leaving abortion laws to individual states.

“Republicans have awakened a powerful force in this country: women,” Biden told the crowd on Thursday. “Read the decision. And the court says that women have a right to vote to change this if they don’t like it at the state level. Well guess what, pal? Here you come. Republicans don’t have a clue about the power of women.”

The crowd cheered.

“They’re about to find out!” yelled Biden. “I mean it!”

Earlier this month, Kansans overwhelmingly voted to keep language in the state constitution the Kansas Supreme Court has ruled grants the right to abortion.

Democrats are hoping the Dobbs decisions will drive the party’s base out in large numbers and avert losing their majorities in Congress. Many consider the loss of the House of Representatives all but a formality at this point, while Democrats have a better chance at maintaining control of the Senate.

Elsewhere in the speech, Biden mocked Republicans for bragging about projects they voted against.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

