Yesterday at CPAC, President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden and said, “Joe’s not going to be running the government, he’s just going to be sitting at home someplace and people are going to be running it for him.”

Chris Wallace played that video for Biden on Fox News Sunday today and asked for his response.

Biden immediately said, “Is that the stable genius saying that? Oh, give me a break, God love him.”

“I’m gonna resist saying what I feel like saying,” he added.

An amused Wallace tried to encourage Biden to say what’s on his mind but Biden said he wouldn’t “assign names and insults to the stable genius.”

Biden said he can’t wait to debate Trump and let people “see who’s sleepy” then. The interview awkwardly ended with Biden thanking “Chuck” before explaining, “I just did Chuck [Todd]. I tell you what, man, these are back-to-back.”

