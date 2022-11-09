President Joe Biden said that Elon Musk’s business relationships abroad are worth “being looked at” after he was asked if the Twitter owner poses a threat to national security.

Biden addressed reporters on Wednesday, a day after the midterm elections to discuss the potential ramifications for his party with the House and Senate on the line.

As he fielded questions from reporters, he was asked about Musk by Jenny Leonard of Bloomberg.

“Mr. President, do you think Elon Musk is a threat to U.S. National security, and should the U.S., and with the tools you have, investigate his joint acquisition of Twitter with foreign governments, which include the Saudis?” Leonard asked.

Biden laughed and took a lengthy pause before he answered the question.

“I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at,” he said. “Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate – I’m not suggesting that – I’m suggesting that [it’s worth] being looked at and – and that’s all I’ll say.”

Leonard did not expound on the question, although it has been widely reported financing from Saudi Arabia and Qatar helped facilitate Musk’s Twitter buy.

Earlier this week, Musk told his 115 million Twitter followers to vote for Republicans during Tuesday’s elections.

Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

“To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” he wrote. “Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who’s in charge!”

